Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Target Price to $18.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biodesix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, cut their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.
Shares of BDSX opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $85.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.96. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $25.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Biodesix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 108,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
