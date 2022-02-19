Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Target Price to $18.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biodesix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, cut their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of BDSX opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $85.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.96. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

In other news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Biodesix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 108,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

