Canaccord Genuity Group Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $266.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $345.00 to $266.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.30.

SEDG stock opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.64 and a 200-day moving average of $288.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

