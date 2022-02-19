Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $42.90 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

