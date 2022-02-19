Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Shares of CM opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

