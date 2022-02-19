Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 884,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,349. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.