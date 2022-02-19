Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 78,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,977,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
