Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 78,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,977,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $306,575 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

