Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $7.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.69 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $33.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.03 billion to $34.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.76 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

