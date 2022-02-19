CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MTBC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 24,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

