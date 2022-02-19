CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MTBC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 24,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
