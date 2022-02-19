Cargojet Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. NBF reduced their price objective on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$234.55.

TSE CJT opened at C$179.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$172.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$184.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$155.42 and a 1-year high of C$214.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

