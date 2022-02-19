CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $357,700.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00.
Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
