CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $357,700.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Comerica Bank raised its position in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

