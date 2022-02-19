Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRBU. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $20,544,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

