Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Raised to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was upgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.