Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.88

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 260509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 171,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

