CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider Craig Cleland Buys 40,000 Shares

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) insider Craig Cleland bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($87,144.79).

LON CCJI opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.12) on Friday. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 126.50 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 164 ($2.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

