Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

CLBT stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,453,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.