Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

CLBT stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,453,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.