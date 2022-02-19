Centaur Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $289,114.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

