Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the company’s current price.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

CRL stock opened at $293.61 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

