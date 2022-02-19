Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check-Cap alerts:

CHEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.47. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.