Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.85 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

