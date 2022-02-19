Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,176,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.57% of Chegg worth $352,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -314.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.