ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $30.07 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

