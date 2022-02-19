Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,760,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 466.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 472,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 276,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

CMRX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.