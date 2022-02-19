Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Critical Survey

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.84% 15.39% 1.24% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.96% N/A N/A

28.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $63.99 million 1.85 $18.45 million $2.77 8.03 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.61 $3.13 million $1.17 10.93

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

