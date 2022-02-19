Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $3.52 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

