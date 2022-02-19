Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,331 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $136,137.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50.

NYSE SAIL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

