Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

