CIBC Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.60.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$31.90 and a twelve month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

