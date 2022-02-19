CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 33,500 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 33,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,341,000 shares in the company, valued at C$871,650.

On Thursday, February 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, February 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$3,190.00.

On Friday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,890.00.

On Monday, January 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, January 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, January 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$3,350.00.

On Monday, January 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,600.00.

CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

