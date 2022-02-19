Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $125.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

