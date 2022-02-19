Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $125.58 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average of $118.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.