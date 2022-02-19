Citigroup Inc. Has $179,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 796,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150,240 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

