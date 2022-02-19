Citigroup Inc. Has $191,000 Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 49.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $417,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,893,000 after buying an additional 2,069,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 152.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 3,199,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPLN stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.14.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

