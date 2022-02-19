Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

