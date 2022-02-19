Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

