Citigroup Lowers Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $29.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 148.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSR. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

