Citigroup Trims Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,438 shares of company stock worth $253,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,109,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,670,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,687,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

