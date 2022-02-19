Clarus Securities Comments on CEMATRIX Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CVE CVX opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,837,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,834.66.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

