Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NYSE:CLW opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $495.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.
In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
