Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $495.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

