CloakCoin Price Down 10% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $424.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014520 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008436 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,767,539 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

