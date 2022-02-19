Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 119,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,060. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.