Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $20.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 2,553,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

