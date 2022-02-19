Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CGNT stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $685.02 million and a PE ratio of 346.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $66,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

