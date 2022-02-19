Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $18.80 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

