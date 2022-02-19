Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.45 ($8.46).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

