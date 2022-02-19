Comparing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group 49.54% -7.73% -4.59%

10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group $1.18 billion 2.65 $708.70 million $57.78 17.95

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hippo and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.91%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Hippo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The NSM segment is a full-service managing general underwriting agency (MGU) and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance. The Kudu Segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment consists of the company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, WM Capital, its wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, WM Advisors, and its other intermediate holding companies, as well as certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital and other investments. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.

