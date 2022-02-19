Comparing Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Lakeland Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus price target of $58.91, indicating a potential downside of 25.98%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 8.46 $95.73 million $3.74 21.28 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.25 $87.94 million $4.94 8.80

Lakeland Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 40.23% 14.09% 1.53% Community Trust Bancorp 36.85% 12.95% 1.62%

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Lakeland Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

