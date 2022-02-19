Comparing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% CareDx -6.54% -4.24% -3.55%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 CareDx 0 1 3 1 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.33%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 364.10 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.60 CareDx $192.19 million 10.48 -$18.71 million ($0.35) -108.94

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareDx beats Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

