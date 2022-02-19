Comparing ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liquidity Services and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 18.64% 25.31% 12.56% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and ZipLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.22 $50.95 million $1.42 11.34 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liquidity Services and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.65%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than ZipLink.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats ZipLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

ZipLink Company Profile

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.