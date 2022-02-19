COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $58.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

