Compound (COMP) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Compound has a total market cap of $799.75 million and $39.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $121.68 or 0.00304262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 109.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,413 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.